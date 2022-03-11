Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck on 250th episode

Tonight on CBS the big event is here: The epic 250th episode of Blue Bloods! This is a chance to commemorate what has been an awesome run. Of course, there is so much more potentially still to come with the show — think in terms of a possible season 13!

Yet, at the time of this writing, the focus is entirely on the present, and precisely what the show means to some of the people involved. Speaking in a new interview with CBS Mornings, Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck opened up about family dinners, their connection to the show, and the feeling of appreciation that they have for their co-stars. Everyone gets along behind the scenes, and that environment is one of the reasons why the show is still going after so many years. You want to be at a job that feels like fun, especially when some of the hours are long.

If you’re looking for a lot of spoilers from this interview, you’re probably going to be disappointed. That’s not what this is really all about! Instead, this is a way to look back fondly at an experience that has been going for a decade solid. Danny and Frank Reagan are so essential to this world and honestly, we hesitate to think what the show would be without them. Hopefully, both of them stay until the very end.

You can watch the full interview with these two below; remember that on the other side of the episode tonight, you will be waiting until April to see the crime drama back. The biggest reason for that has to do with the NCAA Tournament.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see from Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck on the 250th episode of Blue Bloods?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, stay at the site to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates along the way. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







