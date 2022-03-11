The Blacklist season 9: Is a Panabaker return coming soon?

We know that this won’t be a surprise to a lot of people out there, but we are hoping to see Cynthia Panabaker back on The Blacklist season 9. She hasn’t been around since the start of the season and yet, we know how essential she is to the Task Force at this point.

Thanks to some sort of secret arrangement between Cynthia (now a Senator) and Reddington, Cooper and company are now back to their old positions. With that being said, is she still working on something in secret?

As many of you out there may know, we’ve suspected that Panabaker is the person responsible for framing Cooper — she could think that bringing the Task Force back to him presents “proof” that she’s okay with it operating, but she still wants its leader gone behind the scenes. It feels like something happened with these two characters beyond what we know in the two years since Liz’s death, and that is something that could be showcased more. At the very least, we want it!

In a new post on Twitter, Deirdre Lovejoy made it very clear (see below) that she would love to come back later this season — there’s still certainly time to make that happen! We do tend to think that this new season is allowing more supporting and recurring players opportunities to shine — that does happen when you are taking someone like Liz out of the equation. Panabaker is a smart person — she is highly ambitious, and we also know she does things for a reason. This is why we tend to think there is more going on with her than we even know.

Do you want to see more Panabaker on The Blacklist season 9 moving forward?

