Where Is Cormac on Grey’s Anatomy? Why did Richard Flood leave?

Where is Cormac on tonight’s new Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode? If you did hear about Richard Flood’s exit, consider us happy to help.

There is no further need to either beat around the bush here or stall, so let’s go ahead and share the bad news: Flood is officially gone as a series regular. There’s also no indication that he will be back on the show in the near future. It seems like the departure stemmed from the show’s creative, as there’s become less for the character to do these days and ultimately, most of the original plans probably changed after the onset of the global pandemic. We tend to think there was probably a lot mapped out for Cormac and Meredith that we never even got a chance to see.

Ultimately, it does seem like Flood is ready to move on to some other projects, and we don’t think he’ll have much trouble finding work elsewhere. There was a lot to Cormac in the past few seasons we saw him around, and we’ve also seen him do some great stuff over on Shameless.

If you did miss the post last week, Flood thanked all of the fans on Instagram for supporting his character in the time that he was around. The Grey’s fanbase is as passionate as they come, and somehow, these departures still hurt even in spite of the fact that we’ve seen a ton of people leave over the years. It never really gets any easier, even if in this case Hayes is still out there. He’s just heading back to Ireland with his kids rather than having to stick and keep Owen’s secret.

