Siesta Key season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Juliette looks ahead

Do you find yourself curious to learn more about Siesta Key season 4 episode 14? This is an episode that could really be driving home one of the biggest themes of this whole season: Moving forward. There will be characters doing their best to do that, with Juliette at the top of the list. Are they going to be successful in doing so? Well, that’s a little bit more easier said than done.

There are a few different things going on in this episode, whether it be Juliette trying to move out, Kelsey trying to find a new social circle, or Jordana showing a new side of herself. If you want to get a few more details in advance, we suggest that you take a look at the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

As Juliette takes steps to move out, her relationship with Sam worsens. Kelsey is lonely in the key. Chloe worries that the groups’ drama will scare Chris away. Jordana throws an art show revealing a deeper side of her.

One of the things that we’ve come to know in general is that Siesta Key is really a show about relationships — sure, there’s the lifestyle and the aesthetic, but you’re seeing people find friends, lose friends, and struggle within their relationships. This has all been a part of the foundation from the beginning and as we move further and further into season 4, we absolutely still expect for that to be there. It’ll just probably take a slightly different form than before, mostly because this world is set to always keep shifting and becoming something new.

