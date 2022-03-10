Big Sky season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Will Jenny save Max and Rachel?

As you prepare for Big Sky season 2 episode 12 on ABC next week, prepare to see some dangerous stories for every character out there. Jenny will be desperate to help Max and Rachel, but what will be the cost of that? Meanwhile, Ronald is somehow 1) still alive and 2) still protected in part from Scarlett. Every character on the show at this point is operating within their own frenetic agenda, and we’ll have to see where each of these stories lead.

Want to get a little more insight all about what to expect? Then go ahead and view the full Big Sky season 2 episode 12 synopsis now:

“A Good Boy” – Determined to save Max and Rachel, Jenny reluctantly partners with T-lock but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust. Meanwhile, with Cassie and Lindor close on their trail, Scarlett prepares to do whatever it takes to keep her and Ronald safe. Later, realizing their father has not laid all cards on the table, Ren and Jag form an unexpected alliance to uncover the truth on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What is going to be interesting about the Ren story to us right now is she is someone who, for at least part of the season, was painted in a very particular way — as simply a Big Bad. She still inhabits that space, but there’s a little more depth here than we first anticipated. She’s also a very different adversary than someone like Ronald, and it’s good that we have different layers of foes that some of these characters are interacting with from start to finish.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 12?

Are you still enjoying this season as much as you originally were? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







