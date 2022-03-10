Legacies season 4 episode 13 return date hopes at The CW

Following the new episode tonight, are you curious to learn the Legacies season 4 episode 13 return date at The CW? Are we about to be on another hiatus?

We suppose there is no reason to beat around the bush here, so we should begin by giving you some of the bad news: Unfortunately, we are about to embark on yet another break. There is no new episode next week, and the same goes for the week after. What’s the reason for this? It’s potentially tied to the NCAA Tournament, which does tend to take away viewers from a lot of other things. The folks at The CW probably want to ensure the numbers for Legacies are as strong as possible, especially with us being in this very-weird time where there are reports of the network being up for sale.

At the time of this writing, Legacies seems to be set to return on Thursday, March 31. Unfortunately, there aren’t any details available as of yet for that particular episode, but it’s our hope that we’ll get a combination of humor, action, and a little bit of drama sprinkled in. Basically, everything you could want from this show and then some. We imagine that some more specific information will come out over the course of the next few days.

If you know Legacies, you’re probably aware that things are only going to get bigger, bolder, and crazier from here on out this season. We’d suggest that you go ahead and expect that. After all, this show could conclude in a VERY different spot from where it is right now.

