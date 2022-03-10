Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more fantastic stories from this delightfully-haunted world?

We’ve said it a number of times already, but we always think it’s worth repeating: Ghosts has become one of the most surprising hits of the year. We absolutely hoped that the show would live up to the hype of the original, but it’s done that while also creating a world that is 100% special in its own way. There’s a lot of heart in each story and it’s done something rather unthinkable: Found success as a non-traditional sitcom on CBS — a place that is as traditional as they come. It already has a season 2 renewal, so we know there are plenty of other stories still in the tank.

Unfortunately, we know that there’s not going to be a new episode on the air tonight, which is admittedly a little bit odd since Young Sheldon and B Positive are both going to be coming on. You will have a chance to see Ghosts again on March 31, which is the other side of the NCAA Tournament hiatus. What’s the story going to be this time? The title is “Trevor’s Pants,” and the season 1 episode 16 hiatus gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

“Trevor’s Pants” – The secret about Trevor’s missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse. Also, Thor decides to tell Flower how he feels about her, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 31 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that has made this recent run of episodes so successful is that it’s given a lot of the individual ghosts moments to shine. We can only hope that continues through at least the rest of this season.

