Station 19 season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic

You’re going to get a chance to see Station 19 season 5 episode 12 on ABC next week, and we don’t think it should surprise anyone that there will be tear-jerking moments throughout. After all, “In My Tree” is going to give us as viewers the opportunity to commemorate the late Dean Miller one more time. Here, it will come in the form of the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic. It’s a chance to remember who he was, but also celebrate his legacy of working to help others. It will also give even better care for everyone the station rushes out to save.

Want to get some more details all about that, or a few other storylines that could take center stage through this episode? We suggest that you view the full Station 19 season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

“In My Tree” – The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day. Meanwhile, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This feels like one of those episodes where, on paper, everyone is juggling quite a bit. We’re sure that all of these characters would love to have a moment where they can collectively celebrate the opening of the clinic together, but doing that is easier said than done when there are lives to save and personal problems to deal with. There’s probably a lot that isn’t even being said in this synopsis that the likes of Andy and some other characters should worry about, as well!

Given that there is still a lot of time left in this season, as well, we gotta be prepared for a number of emotional moments. You never know when the producers are going to be out to surprise us all over again.

