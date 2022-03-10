Magnum PI season 4 episode 16 video: Where does Higgins’ heart lie?

Magnum PI season 4 episode 16 is coming on CBS this Friday, and we can guarantee at least one fun moment for everyone rooting for Magnum and Higgins to be together.

In the sneak peek below for “Evil Walks Softly,” you can see Janel Parrish back as Juliet’s friend Maleah, who asks her all about her feelings for Thomas. The two are both single, after all, and we know people have picked up on their chemistry. Has she at least thought about? We know that she’s had some of those dreams, though Maleah doesn’t seem to be privy to all of that.

Higgins at first makes a wonderful meta-comment about how people are suddenly “shipping” her with Magnum all the time, then tries to deflect away from whether or not she’s thought about them being together. We feel like we know the answer to that already, and the question we have is whether or not the show will go there this season. Since there’s no guarantee of a season 5, we know for us personally, we’d absolutely love to see it. Seize the moment!

Below, you can take a look for some more details all about Magnum PI season 4 episode 16, including the case at the center of the story:

“Evil Walks Softly” – The mother of a suspected bomber hires Magnum and Higgins to locate her teen son and turn him in to the authorities. Also, Kumu and Rick help T.C. navigate his guilty conscience when he runs into a past flame, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Janel Parrish returns as Higgins’ friend Maleah.

