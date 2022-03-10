Young Sheldon season 5 episode 17 return date: The 100th episode!

Do you want to know the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 17 return date at CBS? We’re happy to share that within this piece, plus a few other bits of information we’re more than thrilled to share.

Let’s start things off here, though, with the biggest news of all: This will be the 100th episode of the Big Bang Theory prequel! This is incredible news for so many reasons, with the biggest being how rare it is at this point in TV for a show to last this long. There is so much competition and, in general, a lot of new series are also getting smaller episode orders and more opportunities to shine. You have to be grateful now for however much of a story you are effectively getting a chance to tell.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while to see this story in action; the current plan right now is for it to air on Thursday, March 31. The NCAA Tournament is going to pull most of CBS’ Thursday and Friday shows off the air for the next little while.

So what can you expect to see moving forward on Young Sheldon? Our hope is that the 100th episode will be a look back at everything we’ve seen for Sheldon on this show, but then also where he ends up on The Big Bang Theory. We know that he is narrating the prequel at some point in the future when he is a father, and it’d be fun to get a Jim Parsons cameo in here where we actually see that part of his life. Or, how about some appearances from some other people affiliated with the original show in some surprising way? All of this is fun to think about.

