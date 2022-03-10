When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 video: A Elizabeth, Lucas scene

Are you ready for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 to arrive on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday? We know there’s a ton of fun things to prepare for. We’re going to learn who the Mayor of Hope Valley will be, just like we’re going to continued to get a better exploration of Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship.

With that in mind, we present you with the latest sneak peek below! This one is all about these two characters as Elizabeth shows gratitude for him over all of the big gestures that he’s done, including the epic ride in the hot-air balloon that we saw at the end of the premiere. however, she also makes it very clear that he doesn’t need to keep doing all of these gestures to show that he cares. Sometimes, little and thoughtful ones are just as important.

What this sneak peek does is serve as a reminder that these characters are still going strong, but at the same time are working in order to better figure out all of the specific ways to best communicate with each other. It’s a natural part of the honeymoon phase and both of them are trying to show how much they love each other. A deeper love could eventually form from all of this, but it will take a lot of time and a lot of work.

There’s clearly going to be a lot of romance in this episode in general, but also be prepared for a little bit of drama, as well. Over the course of this hour you’re going to be seeing Nathan’s attempt at a recovery from that accident at the end of the premiere. He suffers from amnesia in the immediate aftermath of it, and we’ll have to wait and see when or even if he makes it to the other side.

