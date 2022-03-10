B Positive season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the big finale tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn if a B Positive season 3 renewal is coming? What is there to hope for? We’ve got a lot to break down when it comes to the Annaleigh Ashford series in this piece, not that this should come as all that great a surprise.

Let’s start off, though, with where things stand at the time of this writing — there has been no particular announcement about the future of the series, and there may not be for another month or two depending on what the network decides.

We know that entering season 2, the writers did a lot to completely redo much of the show’s central premise. While the relationship with Drew and Gina is a big part of it, the story moved away from the kidney transplant to Gina deciding to buy the assisted-living facility. This means certain characters were added to flesh out that world and Ashford became the main driver of the story. She’s even featured prominently over Thomas Middleditch in the new opening theme.

By and large, most viewers seem to have responded well to the changes. Season 2 is averaging almost 4.5 million viewers, which is only a tiny decrease from the show’s season 1 average. In the 18-49 demographic, however, it is down a more substantial 20%. It is also the lowest-rated comedy on CBS’ Thursday lineup right now, and that’s the thing that makes us nervous. We classify the show very much on the bubble, and it honestly could go either way depending on what the network wants to do in terms of their comedies this coming fall. If they have a lot of new pilots they really like, it could make a show like this more expendable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to B Positive right now

Are you hoping for a B Positive season 3 renewal over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are some other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







