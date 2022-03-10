Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are you going to have a chance to watch that directly alongside Grey’s Anatomy? It shouldn’t come as a shock, but we’ve got a good bit to share as we get closer to the evening of March 10.

First and foremost, the winning streak continues when it comes to getting new episodes! You will see installments of both of these shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there is a lot to attend to on all fronts with some of these characters. For more, go ahead and check out the attached synopses.

Station 19 season 5 episode 10, “The Little Things You Do Together” – The Station 19 crew offers aid to a man who sets himself on fire. Theo proves his devotion to Vic; Sullivan seeks advice from Dr. Webber; and Travis comes to a realization about his love life on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10, “Legacy” – While Meredith, Amelia and the team prepare for Dr. Hamilton’s long-awaited, groundbreaking surgery, Bailey receives an unexpected offer. Owen’s impatience makes him a difficult physical therapy patient, forcing Link to intervene. In Minnesota, Nick makes a liver transplant a teaching moment when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Grey’s episode is the one we’re admittedly more excited for entering tonight, and a lot of that is due to how much we’ve been eagerly awaiting this storyline with Dr. Hamilton for a while. Will he finally see the end result of this surgery? We want Meredith to have a few big moments here, but also start to interact more with some other regulars.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tonight?

Are you glad that we’re still getting more episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







