9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: When is Jennifer Love Hewitt returning?

When is Jennifer Love Hewitt returning to 9-1-1 season 5? We know this is something a lot of people have wondered for a while. There’s never been any indication that the actress was leaving the show for good, so we assumed that we’d be seeing her at some point. It was mostly a matter of when she’d be back and beyond that, what some of her story will be.

Of course, Fox has not confirmed anything 100% just yet when it comes to Hewitt’s return, but most current indications suggest that the actress could be back as Maddie on Monday, March 28. This is an episode titled “Boston” and at the center of it will be Chimney searching for her. This is a storyline that we think a lot of people expected we’d get eventually, as he works to try to convince her to come back. Take a look at the synopsis below for more information:

Chimney is determined to find a missing Maddie amongst the chaos of St. Patrick’s Day in the all-new “Boston” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-515) (TV-14 L, V)

One thing worth mentioning after looking at this is that “Boston” was clearly filmed out of order of the rest of the season. Episode 15 in production may have been the first episode back for Hewitt from maternity leave — or, it may not have been the first episode she shot. Given how emotional this story likely is, we could understand wanting to ease her way back in with some different material. We wouldn’t be surprised if she is still absent for a few episodes here and there when the show comes back later this month.

In the end, we’re at least hopefully we’ll see Hewitt back on the show again sooner rather than later.

