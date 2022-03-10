The Rookie season 4 spoilers: More details on spin-off pilot!

As many of you likely know at this point, there is a spin-off to The Rookie in the works, and it is currently poised to star Niecy Nash! The former Claws star will be playing an FBI trainee by the name of Simone Clark; it is a similar premise to the original, in which Nathan Fillion’s character of John Nolan is starting off as a cop despite being significantly older than his contemporaries.

According to a new report from Deadline, the plan is for this backdoor pilot to air across two different episodes. We know that Nash is the lead, so what about some other people currently in the mix? There are a couple of other castings to talk about here.

Kat Foster – The actress (CSI: Vegas) is going to play the role of Special Agent Casey Fox. She’s described as someone who “has been on the job for five years and has succeeded by being both whip-smart and a team player. She is a rule-follower who knows how to work the system to get the best assignments. As a training agent, she is determined to instill conformity in her trainees – the way to survive and thrive is to fit in and get ahead.” She could be a mentor-of-sorts for Simone, and that could be fun to see.

Felix Solis – Meanwhile, the Ozark actor is set to be Matthew Garza, described as “a 20-year veteran of the FBI who has been a true believer in the ‘Agency way’ his whole career. A senior agent on the cusp of being promoted to a leadership role, Garza is tough, smart and filled with a little too much self-importance.”

It remains to be seen whether or not this show will get a green light, but we do think there’s a good chance of it happening. Remember that The Rookie has a solid audience and ABC certainly needs more solid scripted content.

