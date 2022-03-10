Better Call Saul season 6 trailer: The endgame for Jimmy McGill?

“What happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

That is the closing line of the new Better Call Saul season 6 trailer released by AMC, and we can’t help but to frame a ton of our thoughts around what we see in that statement. It feels like we’re building up to a final-season story like no other, and one that could also contain more surprises than just about anyone would expect. That’s really saying something, given that it’s so easy to make certain assumptions about this show based on the end of Breaking Bad.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Better Call Saul videos? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! The moment the show comes back, we’ll have more coverage all about it.

The first thing that is worth noting here from the jump is that Kim Wexler may be in danger — she’s worried that she is being followed, and it’s pretty easy to understand that concern. The scene that we saw with her and Lalo late in season 5 could set the stage for all sorts of chaos now.

Meanwhile, it also appears as though Howard could be building a case against Jimmy, and that comes right as his business is starting to take off. The “criminal lawyer” part of Saul Goodman will be rearing its head here like never before. He’s going to find far more money and success than he ever had before on this show, but in doing that, he also stands to lose everything. We’re sure that in the future, Gene spends a lot of his time wondering if it was all worth it. Hopefully, we’ll get something akin to a clear answer before long.

The final season is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ come April 18.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Are you more excited than ever after watching this trailer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Loyalty goes a long way. The final season of #BetterCallSaul premieres April 18 on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. 💼 pic.twitter.com/fN9kgl9dK4 — Sony Pictures Television 📺 (@SPTV) March 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







