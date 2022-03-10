Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Sarah Drew open to April return

Is there a chance that Sarah Drew could be back as April on Grey’s Anatomy at some point in the future? It’s absolutely a fun thing to think about. We know that there was an element of closure in her last appearance, at least in the form where we can imagine her and Jackson working together to transform medicine and equity in hospitals.

Of course, why close the door entirely on a reprisal? We know that there are some out there hoping for a Jackson/April spin-off and while we haven’t heard anything about that, we can at least tell you more about Drew’s willingness to return. Speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming. It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn’t honestly know I needed … So Grey’s Anatomy will always have my heart. They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out.” As of right now, our feeling is that it’s pretty unlikely we’ll be seeing Drew again at any point this season. After all, wouldn’t be announced already if she was coming back? To some extent, we tend to believe so. The writers know at this point that they already have a season 19, so they know there’s no real need to rush anything along. We’ve said this a few times already, but at this point, it’s our hope that we’re able to see a season 20 — if the show does end soon, it feels like that’s the best possible way to cap everything off and give a conclusion that so many longtime fans of this world 100% deserve. We just have to wait and see if that happens in the end.

