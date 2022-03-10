Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Eviction #2 preview

Tomorrow night in Big Brother Canada 10 the second eviction is going to happen. So what can you expect? Well, let’s just say that this hasn’t been the most eventful past 24 hours when it comes to campaigns.

Unless something dramatic and shocking happens overnight, Jay is going. They also know they are going and are already saying some of their goodbyes. Their scene with Jess today was especially moving, as Jess noted that they never expected there would be someone in the game who would understand their pronouns and being non-binary. Jay is obviously upset at Marty for nominating them, but they’ve said in other conversations they’re rooting for almost everyone else. It was no doubt a rough road for Jay this season, given that they barely had a chance to play and show what they could do.

So what happens from here? Betty will be gunning for some sort of power after being put on the block, and we have to assume that she could be in some trouble otherwise. Meanwhile, Jess remains an easy target since they’re not in too many alliances. Yet, in general a lot of people (including some of the guys) are turning on Moose and don’t trust him all that much in the game. Moose and others are growing suspicious of Kevin, which is a further reminder that his whole innocent act is just that and eventually, he’s going to be found out.

Oh, and here’s your showmance update: Gino and Jacey-Lynne kissed. It really isn’t anywhere near the big deal that the show will paint it out to be. Also, the whole house is probably going to know about it within the span of a few days.

