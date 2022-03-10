Survivor 42 episode 2 preview: Are Mike, Drea in trouble next?

After the events of tonight’s big premiere, it only makes sense to want to look ahead to Survivor 42 episode 2. So what’s going to happen? What players are in danger moving forward? There are a few different things to look at here!

With both Zach and Jackson already gone, one thing is clear — this is going to be a competitive season with a lot of moves made right away.

Take, for example, on the blue Ika tribe. Tori already seems to be one of the most chaotic players we’ve seen in some time. She managed to survive versus Zach, and now, she wants to target Drea. Is that actually going to work? That remains to be seen, but she’s clearly an aggressive player. We just think that this tribe would be out of their mind to get rid of one of their strongest overall players.

Meanwhile, over on the green Vati tribe, there’s another issue going on in that we’re seeing retired firefighter Mike become a target from Daniel and some other people. This dismays us greatly, mostly because it feels like Mike was the sort of person who would do really well on the season based on his edit in the premiere. Then again, it’s fair to remember that previews have a tendency to be misleading. We’ve seen that a number of times over the years, so we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the story goes this season.

