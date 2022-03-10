A Million Little Things season 4 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Little White Lies’

Do you want to get a better sense of A Million Little Things season 4 episode 12? We’ve got a story titled “Little White Lies.” What’s ahead with that? It’s going to be a chance to learn a little bit more about Cam and Maggie’s relationship! Also, it’s going to put Gary in a relatively awkward position. What is going to happen when Cam comes to him for advice? How will he navigate that?

Below, you can check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“little white lies” – When Cam and Maggie hit a rough patch, he looks to Gary for relationship advice. Ron and Regina embark on a new venture together, and Theo meets Greta in a chance encounter on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We almost wonder if “Little White Lies” is the perfect way to describe some of what Gary could be going through in this episode, which would make sense given that he doesn’t want to do anything to disrupt what Maggie has going on — unless, of course, she’s looking for a disruption in some way.

In general, we think that this episode will be complicated all across the board, and we really wonder why ABC is being so cryptic on some of the stories at the moment. Where is the information about Eddie and Katherine? What is going to be going on with Rome? There’s a lot to think about right now.

