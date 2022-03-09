Chicago Med season 7: When is Brian Tee returning as Ethan Choi?

When is Brian Tee returning as Ethan Choi on Chicago Med season 7? Given how long it’s been since we’ve seen the character, we more than understand anyone out there eager to have him back.

Well, what we have now is a case of good news and bad. Where should we start? Probably with getting the bad news out of the way: You aren’t going to see Ethan tonight. The same goes for next week, or even the episode after that. The character is still in recovery, and wants to make sure that when he comes back, he’s able to give his all to the hospital and the patients he sees.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tee will make his (apparent) full-time return on episode 18, and we would imagine he’ll be around for at least the rest of the season at that point. As for his status in season 8, we’re going to take a cautious, wait-and-see approach on some of that.

The reason for Brian’s absence through a part of this season has been tied to the actor doing some work elsewhere, and in between his schedule and the show’s story, you want to find the right time and place to bring him back. A lot has transpired at Med since he was first injured at the end of last year, and we tend to think that all of that will be addressed. We also don’t think the Ethan we see moving forward is going to be the same version of the character we saw last year or in the years prior. Going through this process may allow him to empathize even better with his patients, and also approach some of his work in a very-much different manner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when Brian Tee returns to Chicago Med as Ethan?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of those. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







