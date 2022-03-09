Chicago Med season 7 episode 16 spoilers: An arranged marriage?

Next week you’ll be seeing Chicago Med season 7 episode 16 on the air and over the course of that story, there are unusual cases aplenty. Take, for starters, a patient with long-haul symptoms associated with the global health crisis. Meanwhile, Vanessa will have a chance to ponder over her life away from the hospital after something she sees on the job.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 16 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

03/16/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will helps a patient with long-haul [virus] symptoms. Vanessa reflects on her dating life when she learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage. A new family is born out of tragedy. TV-14

This episode is titled “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” and that tends to make us think it’s tied to what’s going on with the arranged-marriage story. Of course, it’s a little bit early to know for sure at the moment. What we can say is that this will be the last episode for at least a little while, as there are repeats currently set for March 23. We know that the on-and-off scheduling pattern can be a little bit frustrating, but that is largely a symptom of the network trying to ensure that they have some more new episodes in May.

For those of you wanting to see Ethan Choi back, rest assured that’s going to happen in due time. At the moment, the plan is to see him in episode 18, and we’re hoping that it’s going to air at some point in April. Pending some enormous hiatus, it’s hard to imagine a situation where that is ultimately not the case.

