The Flash season 8 episode 7 spoilers: A look ahead towards ‘Lockdown’

After its big return tonight on The CW, The Flash season 8 episode 7 is going to try and keep things rolling along in a big way. The title for the next episode is “Lockdown” and on the surface, it feels like this will be a different sort of story than what we’ve seen as of late. At the forefront of everything here is a dangerous situation inside the CCPD, and it could take a delicate approach from Barry Allen to resolve it. He’s been forced to rely on others over the years, but the situation here could be a little bit different than most.

Below, check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

SIT TIGHT-When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker (#807). Original airdate 3/16/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So where is the story going to build over the course of this episode? It’s our personal hope that this is somewhat of a slow burn over the next few weeks. We almost miss some of the earlier seasons of the show at this point where there was more of a slow burn with some of the big arcs, and you got to know more about the villains and their intentions over time.

