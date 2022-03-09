Teen Wolf: The Movie: Dylan O’Brien not returning for revival

If you were hoping to see Dylan O’Brien back as Stiles for the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie over on Paramount+, prepare to be disappointed.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor confirmed that he won’t be back for the revival, even though there were discussions about making it happen. So why isn’t he coming back? Based on what Dylan says, it was a combination of timing, his schedule, and also being happy with where his character left off in the original series:

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there … I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f—-ng kicks a–, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Obviously, it is a disappointment for Teen Wolf to not have Dylan on board. He’s arguably one of the biggest stars from the original show, really to the point that he was busy doing film work during some of the latter seasons of the MTV hit. Getting him back would have been a big hit, but we know that a number of other original stars are involved including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, and many more.

There are some other actors who will be announced for the cast at a later date; stay tuned for some more announcements there!

Are you disappointed Dylan O’Brien is not in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

