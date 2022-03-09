The Resident season 5 episode 16 promo: ‘Drilling for Happiness’

The Resident season 5 episode 16 is going to be airing on Fox at the end of the month — and absolutely, that’s a long time to wait.

So what’s going to be coming up here? What sort of story is at the core of “Drilling for Happiness”? In some ways that title is self-explanatory, but there is still a lot to ponder over and think about. How can you find a way to make someone happy? Is that really going to be possible?

In the promo below, you can get a good sense of one of the patients the doctors at Chastain are going to work to treat, but does this woman really want to be helped? She seems ready to take her own life at just about any opportunity, even with everyone else working to keep that from happening. This is a very different sort of case than any of these characters have tackled in the past and with that in mind, it’s going to take a rather different approach and push some of these characters to their limits. We’d argue to go ahead and prepare for all of this in advance.

On the romantic front, we’re sure that episode 16 could continue to dance around the prospect of Conrad and Cade, but we’re not altogether sure that an actual relationship will ever happen there. In order for something to work she’d actually need to open up and for now, she seems more eager to try and push him away. It feels more like Billie could be the final direction Conrad’s story goes in, but that does not appear to be something that the writers are rushing. That could be a good thing, since we want the payoff to be there in the event that it ever happens.

