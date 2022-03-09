Killing Eve season 4: Is Fiona Shaw open to Carolyn spin-off show?

We know that Killing Eve season 4 is poised to be the last for the BBC America series, but does it have to be the last for the franchise as a whole? Is there still room to explore a few different avenues? In a word, the answer here is “yes.”

Of course, we now have to look at what sort of characters/worlds would be ideal for a spin-off, and by and large, our attention directs back to Fiona Shaw as Carolyn. If you were to do a spin-off with either Eve or Villanelle, we don’t think it would work — you’d basically be doing a halfhearted, complete version of what you have right now. Carolyn is a complex character on her own, however, and there could be something more there just like there was with Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad.

Speaking in a new interview with E! News, Fiona Shaw herself did admit to being open to the idea of a spin-off, though admitted that nothing is altogether confirmed on that right now:

“People are interested in the potential of it … I don’t know what will happen there but I can only say that I love the work.”

Season 4 showrunner Laura Neal has said in the past that she’d love to watch a Carolyn spin-off, so at the very least, we’d consider this something to watch over the next few weeks and months. We know that Killing Eve is successful enough to merit a spin-off; it just comes down to if it will happen.

