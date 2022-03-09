Power Book IV: Force season 2 renewal confirmed; showrunner named

We’ve said for a while that a Power Book IV: Force season 2 renewal is more or less a foregone conclusion. Yet, isn’t it nice that the news is 100% official?

Today, Starz confirmed that the Joseph Sikora led spin-off will be back for another season, and that Power veteran Gary Lennon is set to serve as showrunner. We’ve said for a while that getting a new showrunner on board was probably one of the reasons for the renewal holdup, and we’re talking about the perfect person here. Lennon is accomplished both in the Power universe and out of it and he should steer this story in a fantastic direction.

In a new statement confirming the renewal, here is what Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, had to say:

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city … We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Hopefully, this news also satisfies executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who threatened earlier this month to move on from Starz after they took a long to announce this renewal. It has been one of the most successful shows in the Power universe to date, so here’s to hoping there is more great stuff down the road!

