Vikings: Valhalla renewed by Netflix for season 2 and season 3

Just in case there was ever any doubt, the folks at Netflix are thrilled with the performance of Vikings: Valhalla. After all, the series has been officially picked up through season 3!

Of course, many fans out there likely suspected that this was already the case. The Vikings follow-up was initially ordered for 24 episodes and given that season 1 only had eight, that meant that they were many more planned down the road. Yet, it’s nice to see this official announcement come out, and also that season 2 filming is already complete. Given that the original Vikings also had a habit of wrapping episodes long before they premiered, we can’t be altogether surprised about any of this.

In a statement, showrunner Jeb Stuart had the following to say about the news per TVLine:

“I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season 2 and that production will start soon on Season 3 … While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

One of the other reasons we’re so thrilled about this news is because in general, Netflix doesn’t have some long and storied history of giving shows multiple seasons to succeed and thrive. Instead, they’ve canceled a lot of shows after just one or two years, much to the frustration of a lot of people out there.

So when could season 2 of Valhalla premiere? Given that season 1 just came out, it probably won’t happen until late 2022 at the earliest; of course, Netflix could easily decide to make this an annual event and with that in mind, save it for early 2023. They have a lot of options on the table right now.

Are you glad that Vikings: Valhalla has already been renewed for a season 2 and season 3?

