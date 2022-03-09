This Is Us season 6 episode 8: Is more Rebecca, Miguel story coming?

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 8 on NBC next week, are we about to learn more about Rebecca and Miguel’s history? It definitely feels like we’re on the road to that right now.

Let’s start off with where last night’s episode left off: Miguel told Rebecca that he was going to be taking a new job in Houston. With that in mind, he wasn’t going to be around her anymore, despite her being his “favorite person.” Kevin clearly spooked him when he told him that if he ever made a move on his mom, Jack would be rolling over in his grave.

Speaking to People Magazine, Jon Huertas made it clear that in the aftermath of Miguel leaving, there are a LOT of things that are going to be on his mind:

I’ll tease a little bit that Miguel, after leaving, has that aching feeling in his gut for many years for Rebecca, and I think the same rings true for Rebecca. When you have that longing for, it’s just love. It’s true, and it’s almost like true love. I think people can experience many true loves. We can have multiple loves, multiple true loves. Rebecca and Miguel happen to be one of those true loves. They just didn’t realize it in this episode.

We know that the two later reconnect on social media, and we’re sure that at that point, they’re ready and happy to share everything on their mind. This is clearly a love that neither one of them let go of during their time apart, even if there is a lot about the two in this period they are apart that we just don’t know. This is one of the most mysterious parts of the show’s timeline, and there may not be enough time left to shed a light on everything that happens.

