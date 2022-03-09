Pam & Tommy season 2: Will it happen? Pamela Anderson’s Netflix doc

Following the finale today on Hulu, should you expect a Pam & Tommy season 2 to happen at Hulu? Is there any more that we could learn within this fictionalized version of their lives?

We don’t think we have to dive too deep into this article to tell you that the Lily James – Sebastian Stan led limited series was always meant to be short-lived. There was never a plan for a season 2, as this was meant to capture a very particular moment in time. There was a defined beginning, middle, and end, however polarizing as it may be. The goal was to show the misconceptions that existed around Pamela Anderson for years, and also how she was exploited by the media and the early days of the internet, which at that point was very much still the wild west. She didn’t exactly have much in the way of support or understanding.

It’s been out there for weeks now that Anderson had no intention of ever watching Pam & Tommy, and earlier this month we got a better handle on why that is: She is coming out with her own documentary over on Netflix! This was in the works long before the release of the Hulu series; per Variety, it is “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.” You can see a message from the Baywatch alum announcing the project at the bottom of this article.

How much will the documentary differ from what we got in Pam & Tommy? Probably a good bit, and that is often the case when you are looking at a dramatization versus someone’s reality.

Rather than a season 2…

We would anticipate that moving forward, we’re going to see more from Hulu as they try to document the history of celebrity culture. There’s a lot out there they can focus on, and we know a good bit of it will be controversial and/or generate attention, which is probably what they’re going for.

