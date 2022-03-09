The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Susie return? Clayton’s dad drama

As we prepare for The Bachelor finale on ABC next week, is there a chance that the story of Susie is not 100% done.

On paper, it seems like it probably should be. While she probably should have been more clear to him in advance on some of her expectations late in the season, that omission on her part in no way justified his reaction. He was angry, harsh, demanding, and at times cruel to her in response. He acted as though every single person who goes on The Bachelor understands fully what the “rules” are and are committed to them 100%. However, he’s not even committed to the rules! Take, for example, him trying to give someone a rose before the first night. If he can do whatever he wants during the season, Susie has every right to be uncomfortable with him saying “I love you” to multiple women and being intimate with them. Most of social media turned on Clayton last night, and so much of it was solely due to his response to Susie and his behavior. If he had just expressed his regret to her and said “I wish you had told this to me earlier,” we’d probably be looking at a different situation.

Yet, despite ALL of this, there’s a moment in the trailer below that makes it seem as though Susie could be coming back. After all, Jesse Palmer arrives to Clayton’s door with what amounts to some sort of surprise. It’d make sense that she’s back just because her feelings are probably a mess. Doing this show can be painful and difficult, especially if your emotions are being pulled in every direction.

As for what’s happening elsewhere, Monday’s episode will finally give us that rose ceremony meltdown where Clayton tells Gabby and Rachel that he’s said “I love you” to both of them and also been intimate with both of them. That move is a disaster. Also, Clayton’s dad absolutely tears him a new one — who would’ve expected that his own father would be the hero that much of Bachelor Nation needs at this point? (Also, where is Jesse to call him out on some of this?)

What do you think is going to happen heading into The Bachelor finale next week?

