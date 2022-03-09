Yellowstone season 5: Luke Grimes on filming, excitement to return

For everyone out there excited for Yellowstone season 5, know this: The cast is equally so behind the scenes. Filming for the fourth season feels like forever and a day ago: It started back in the late summer of 2020, which is when a number of shows were still figuring out how to operate amidst the global health crisis. Yellowstone used a number of specific protocols to make it happen at that time, including filming the entirety of the season basically separate from the outside world.

At the moment, the plan is for production on the latest batch of episodes to kick off in the spring, and there is 100% excitement from the cast to have that happen. Speaking per Entertainment Tonight while at the ACM Awards, Kelsey Asbille (who plays Monica) made it clear that they haven’t seen scripts yet for the new season. Meanwhile, Luke Grimes (Kayce) reflected on how tough it’s been to be away from the cast:

“Yeah, we haven’t shot, I think, in like 18 months now … So I really miss everyone. It’s good to see her tonight, but we miss our crew and our little TV family, you know?”

While there are almost no details on the new season as of yet, we would assume that the Dutton family will hit the ground running. They still have to protect the ranch from multiple forces, including Market Equities. Meanwhile, there are absolutely still questions in terms of who the next Governor will be and also what’s going to happen to Jamie after he killed his father. Beth is ready and willing to blackmail him, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she tries to control him like some sort of political puppet.

More than likely, Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on Paramount Network this fall. To get some more talk about both it and its spin-offs, you can do that over at the link here.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to make sure that you don't miss any other updates moving forward.

