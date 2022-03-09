Survivor 42 spotlight: Meet Zach Wurtenberger, potential puzzle king

When you look at Zach Wurtenberger as a contestant on Survivor 42, one thing comes to mind: Superfan. There’s little other reason why he would be cast. He’s not a big, muscular bro, and he’s also not someone with a super-unique job or reason they immediately stand out. We’re talking here about a 22-year old student currently living in St. Louis.

As it oh-so-fittingly turns out, Zach is a huge fan of the game! He understands it inside and out, and it seems like he’s got a plan to take on whatever the experience throws at him.

Zach seems to think he’s got things figured out as to how he wants to play — Todd Herzog is one of his Survivor idols and that makes sense. This is a guy who was able to lay low and rely on his intellect, social game, and misconceptions of others. He also wants to be like Jeremy in employing a meat-shield strategy to protect himself for a good chunk of the game. He thinks he’s strong enough in challenges to not be a liability, but he’s not some big, imposing threat.

Honestly, one of the biggest things going against him this season is the fact that he sounds a little bit like Cochran and he is extremely well-spoken. There’s going to be no hiding that he is the smart, endearing guy who just wants to find his place on the tribe. People are going to want to root for him, but the problem is that this is a game where they also need to root for themselves. There could be people playing with their hearts who want him to stay, but people playing with their heads who want him gone.

So who is going to win out? Well, we’re ultimately going to have to wait and see on a lot of this over the next few weeks!

