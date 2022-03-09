Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 photo: Jamie, Frank’s important chat

We know a good bit about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 — starting with the fact that it’s the 250th episode of the series! That’s a historic achievement and it’s our hope that the story of “Guilt” lives up to all of the hype.

One of most unusual things about this episode in advance, though, is that we know almost nothing about Jamie Reagan’s story in advance! Eddie will be working with Danny and Baez for at least a part of this story, so where does that leave Will Estes’ character? Well, for the sake of the photo above, it leaves him in the midst of a conversation with Frank.

Here, the Commissioner may be looking for some advice from someone who views the world in a rather similar way. Within this episode, Tom Selleck’s character (and all of his team) are going to be wrestling with their emotions after someone in Detective Angela Reddick, who they previously worked with, was shot after being reassigned. Why do they feel so bad? It feels like the only reason she was moved was because she wasn’t fitting in well. Frank may be second-guessing everything, and we do appreciate that this character still has this sort of frailty after all of these years and isn’t too jaded.

While the conversation between Jamie and Frank may be small in the grand scheme of things, we do still think there’s a chance that Jamie himself could be Commissioner one day. That could create an even greater sense of poetry to how these two men talk to one another.

Rest assured, Jamie will have plenty of time to spend with Eddie and so many other characters as well — let’s hope that the 250th family dinner is one for the books!

