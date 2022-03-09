The Bachelor overnight dates: Did Susie leave Clayton before the finale?

Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor is where just about everything hit the fan — just like we’ve been expecting for some time.

We knew that a lot of this episode would be spent sitting around and waiting for the chaos, and it didn’t actually happen until the final part of the episode with Susie. She said that she wouldn’t be able to take on an engagement if he professed being in love with someone else or being with someone else in an intimate way. As it turns out, Clayton had already done both of those things. Producers probably knew how she felt by the way, so we can’t say we’re shocked that they had Susie be last.

Here’s the thing: On an emotional level, we 100% understand where Susie is coming from. Clayton didn’t technically do anything wrong within the confines of the Bachelor, but in the real world there’s no way that the situation would go down like this. (Then again, in the real world Clayton probably wouldn’t be dating three women at once and being in love with them.)

Clayton did admit to Susie that had he known how she felt in advance, he would’ve changed how he handled the other dates. Yet, did Susie really have to say some of that? This whole conversation lasted for what felt like an eternity.

What was the result?

Susie made it clear that she wasn’t sure she could leave there with him — she regretted how she didn’t talk to Clayton about things earlier, but does it matter? Clayton came across real bad at the end of the episode; we understood his frustration, but making Susie feel worse than she already did wasn’t a good look.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What did you think about tonight’s The Bachelor episode?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here at the site — there are other updates on the way that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







