Snowfall season 5: Damson Idris celebrates big ratings milestone!

We know that Snowfall season 5 episode 4 is going to be coming on FX tomorrow but before we get to that, why not celebrate a little more?

In a new post on Twitter (see below), series star Damson Idris officially celebrated that the drama is the network’s most-watched show, with nearly 5 million viewers watching a week. The journey of Snowfall has been a pretty incredible one from the very beginning. It started as an under-the-radar show and at that point, its biggest star was the late, great John Singleton behind the scenes. Now, Idris has come into its own and we’ve seen a story build here that is complex, rich, and full of fantastic characters.

Can the show keep building its audience week in and week out? We wouldn’t be surprised given that there are a lot of people out there still discovering it. There’s also a lot of big story left to tell as Franklin works in order to build his business and his empire.

Now that we’ve said all of this, where in the world is the season 6 renewal? For the record, we absolutely do think that it’s coming — for whatever reason, though, the folks over at FX are making us wait for a little while longer. Provided that they announce it over the next few weeks, there’s no reason to think that we’ll be stuck waiting more than a year to see more episodes on the air.

What do you want to see on Snowfall season 5 moving forward?

Are you glad that this show is finally receiving the amount of success it is? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, come back around for even more news. (Photo: FX.)

Snowfall is officially FX networks most watched show and that is thanks to you guys, the fans. Nearly 5 million viewers a week. Not to mention yall that be bootlegging. I see you 👀. Nonetheless, thank you to everyone for riding with us. It’s all for John Singleton. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R0FRtqu5mn — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) March 8, 2022

