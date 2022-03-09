The Oval season 3 episode 21 spoilers: A look towards ‘Ugly Politics’

Are you curious to learn about The Oval season 3 episode 21? Just in case you didn’t think the show could get messier, here we go!

We should start things off here with the title for this episode in “Ugly Politics.” Doesn’t that serve as a pretty big clue that the rivalries and the tension are only going to spike? With Jason hospitalized, he could end up missing quite a bit of stuff that he’d otherwise want to see. Let’s just say that the first Lady is going to have quite the important role to play in this story.

Below, check out the full The Oval season 3 episode 21 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead here:

Victoria gets the last laugh with Jason in the hospital, while the Vice President tries to gain new allies to stay alive.

Are we getting close to the end of the road?

If you are concerned about that at this point, we more than understand. We are getting closer to the end of the season and yet, there is still no confirmation from BET that a season 4 is on the way. That’s going to come down to the live ratings, DVR viewership, and also of course how much more of this story that Tyler Perry wants to tell. Because he writes and directs every episode of this show, The Oval is tied to one person more so than the vast majority of other shows that are out there.

The only thing we’re hoping for at this point is that there is some sort of firm decision on the future of The Oval by the end of this season. Otherwise, we could all be extremely frustrated and/or sad depending on what happens in the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Oval right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Oval season 3 episode 21?

Where do you think that the story is going to go moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







