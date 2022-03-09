Superman & Lois season 2 episode 8 return date: ‘Into Oblivion’

After tonight’s episode, are you going to have to wait a while to see Superman & Lois season 2 episode 8? That does appear to be the case.

So how long are we talking? Well, the good news is that this isn’t some overwhelming, Olympic-sized hiatus. Tyler Hoechlin and the rest of the cast are coming back on March 22, and they will be bringing with them a story titled “Into Oblivion” that has some high stakes. It could also be one of the biggest stories for John Henry that we’ve seen in a while.

Below, you can check out the full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec (#208). Original airdate 3/22/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So is it frustrating that The CW is stretching this show out across several hiatuses? Absolutely, but we do think there’s a method to their madness here. A part of it could be tied to them wanting to ensure that they keep the quality high and give their post-production team time to work. In the case of the Olympic break, they didn’t want to hurt their own ratings. Makes sense, right?

