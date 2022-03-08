The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 promo: Is Salen firing everybody?

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 could be the installment where everything hits the fan with Salen Morrison. Or, at least that’s what the promo below makes us believe.

At the moment, we know that the St. Bonaventure Hospital is in a state of utter pandemonium. Think about where things stand at the moment. Shaun Murphy just quit, Lim is trying to stage a revolt, and patients’ lives are hanging in the balance. This is not the hospital that any of these doctors signed up to work at.

So what can be done? Whatever it is, the entire medical staff may have to do it from a place of unemployment. In the first part of the promo, Salen suggests that she’s going to terminate Lim, Glassman, and pretty much any other doctor who opposes her. That leads to many of them banding together to go after the hospital investors; if they can take Salen down a peg in front of the money-people, that could be a valuable step that leads to her ouster.

There’s no guarantee that this will work, just like there’s no guarantee that any of our main characters will be employed at the hospital in the near future. Yet, The Good Doctor is a medical drama. We have a hard time thinking that the rest of the season will revolve around Shaun, Park, Lim, Morgan, and everyone else not actually doing what they do best. There will most likely be some resolution to all of this, but we’ll have to wait and see when that will come to pass.

