FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 return date: The first without Jess

After tonight’s new episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 return date at CBS. We’re entering a new era for the series and with that in mind, there is an innate curiosity to see what that looks like.

Unfortunately, we do have to begin this piece here with a larger slice of bad news. There is no new episode of the FBI spin-off next week. We know that we just had a hiatus with all of these shows at the start of the month but in the end, it doesn’t matter all that much. The cycle, unfortunately, is repeating itself yet again. The plan is for them all to come back on Tuesday, March 22, and hopefully these stories will be worth the wait.

So what is coming up for Most Wanted? In this case, we’re probably looking at the show with the most mysterious future given that this episode will be the first without Julian McMahon making an appearance as Jess Lacroix. Since he has been such a heartbeat of this show from the very beginning, there’s a pretty big hole for the writers to fill. We know that Dylan McDermott is coming on board as a possible new lead, but you are also not going to be seeing him in episode 15. He’ll first turn up a little later in the season.

With all of this in mind, episode 15 could very much be a story of transition. Of course, it could also prove to be action-packed. Despite the significant cast transition, we don’t anticipate that the writers are going to be temporarily taking away what makes the show the drama that it is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are some more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







