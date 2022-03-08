FBI: International season 1 episode 14 return date: Protecting a key figure

Curious to know the FBI: International season 1 episode 14 return date following what you see tonight — or to get more insight on where things could be going? Rest assured that we’re here to help across all fronts!

The first order of business, unfortunately, is getting some of the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on CBS next week. What gives with that? It’s as simple as yet again, the network taking all of their Tuesday programming off the air. We gotta assume that this is being done to ensure that there is a big block of episodes being saved for the end of the season, but it doesn’t make things any less frustrating in the moment! The plan is for all three shows to return on March 22, and we can at least tell you what makes the International episode both exciting and dramatic. Think in terms of a quest to keep the Attorney General safe amidst a very dangerous breach of security.

For more, go ahead and check out the full FBI: International season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Kill List” – The Fly Team must figure out how to keep the U.S. attorney general safe amid a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary for an important meeting. Also, Raines’ sister is in Budapest, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Are we going to get news on a season 2 renewal before the show comes back on the air? That’s at least possible, but it may not happen until April or even early May. Be sure to plan for all possibilities accordingly.

