When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere ratings: Where do things stand?

We’re now a couple of days removed from the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere, so why not have a talk about ratings? Where do things stand at the moment with the Erin Krakow drama?

We know that Hallmark Channel does have a great deal invested in this show — it’s one of the most-popular ones that they have! With that in mind, we do tend to think they’ll be pleased with some of what they’ve got here. Overall, the season 9 premiere ended up generating over 2.26 million viewers, which is a nice increase of over 5% from the start of season 8. It is down about 6% versus the season 8 average, but numbers for this show tend to fluctuate in general over the course of the season.

Entering every season of a show, there is always a good bit of concern — especially when it comes to live ratings like these! We live in an era where more and more people are migrating away from traditional television and finding different ways to watch some of their favorites. (Note that there are of course a lot of people who watch this show after the fact and those numbers don’t appear in early estimates.) We know there were also fears this season that the polarizing end of season 8 would cause a dent in the numbers, but we’re not seeing evidence of that as of yet.

So will there be a season 10? If the performance stays the same all season and the cast and crew are interested enough to keep going, we tend to think it will happen! It’s something to keep your eyes peeled for later in the season; Hallmark typically doesn’t announce renewals until right around the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see through the remainder of When Calls the Heart season 9?

Not only that, but what do you think of the ratings so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







