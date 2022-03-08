Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Is the series about to come back on following a one-week hiatus? Given that there’s a new episode of This Is Us on the air, it absolutely makes sense to get more of the Ryan Eggold drama, as well!

Or, at least that’s what we hoped in advance. This is where we come bearing some of the bad news. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there’s also not going to be a new episode for the next several weeks. Because of NBC’s new series The Thing About Pam taking over the timeslot, you’ll be waiting for over a month still for more episodes here.

So what’s coming up? What do you have to look forward to? At the moment, the #1 story seems to be the idea of an engagement between Max and Helen, which he is gleefully working to facilitate. We know that their relationship could have some struggles over the next week weeks, given the fact that he’s in America, working to save New Amsterdam, while she is in London. There’s no clear timetable as to when that will be resolved. If they can make some sort of commitment to each other, though, we tend to think of that as a proper first step. At the very least, it will open the door for them to partake in some other exciting stories down the road.

Of course, in the interim we imagine we’ll be seeing Max doing whatever he can to leverage his new spot to influence the board and eventually, work to get Dr. Fuentes out of the hospital. The biggest challenge she faces is that she really focuses on profits and business decisions — which, by the way, most hospital boards love. It will be hard to get them to see another side.

