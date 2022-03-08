Power Book IV: Force season 1: Joseph Sikora on Chicago setting, more

We are officially at the halfway point of Power Book IV: Force season 1, so why not check in once more with Joseph Sikora? He’s the face of the show and he’s done a tremendous job of bringing Tommy to this new world.

Before the series started, we knew that the presence of Joseph was going to make this show great. What we didn’t realize at that moment was how the world would build around him! There’s been so many pleasant surprises in here, whether it be learning that Tommy has a half-brother or seeing Liliana return after being such a small player in the original Power.

If you’re wanting all sorts of big teases about what’s coming up on Force, then the new interview with Sikora by WGN (see below) isn’t for you. However, this is an excellent window into working in the Windy City, including some of the experiences at iconic places and what the overall homecoming was like for Joseph. He was born and raised in the city, and it feels like such a natural fit for him — which is ironic given that after this show was announced, we had assumed that it was going to be taking place in Los Angeles.

Over the course of the next five episodes, be prepared for things to only get crazier for Tommy as he tries to balance out relationships and not get himself killed. Will he stay in the city long-term? That’s absolutely another thing to wonder.

