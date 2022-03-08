The Resident season 5 episode 15 video: What is Cade’s secret?

After a one-week break due to the State of the Union The Resident season 5 episode 15 is coming on Fox tonight. Do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead?

If you look below per TV Insider, you can get a solid sense of it as we start to get some interesting clues about Cade’s past. Ever since she first turned up at Chastain, she has been extremely guarded about herself and everything that she’s done in the past. She purposefully stays off social media and often doesn’t stay in one job all that long.

Now, it seems that she’s got some very specific connections to the FBI. When Conrad realizes that someone has been prescribing drugs in his name, he wants to know what can be done about it. All of a sudden, this character is able to give him all sorts of specific information about who to go to and what it say. It’s clear that she’s had some experience dealing with the Bureau before.

So what is going on here? One theory that we’ve heard a lot is that she’s some sort of undercover FBI agent working on a larger operation. Meanwhile, another suggestion is that she’s in witness protection and she intentionally doesn’t have any info out there for that reason. She may be hiding from someone, and that could be why she leaves so many jobs.

No matter what’s going on here, we’re expecting a few answers within this episode and through that, maybe we can learn a little bit more as to whether or not Cade plans to stick around here.

