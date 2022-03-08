How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 10 (finale): Will Jesse show up?

Next week on Hulu, you better be prepared for the How I Met Your Father season 1 finale! There is a lot of fun stuff that could be at the center of this story, but most of it right now revolves around Jesse and Sophie’s relationship.

So where should we begin here? Well, Sophie broke up with Drew realizing that she wasn’t all-in on that relationship the way she needed to be. She didn’t feel fully seen and accepted for who she was with him, and that was always going to be a problem for the two of them. With that in mind, she opted to dive head-first into seeing if there is something between her and Jesse. She showed up to the restaurant expecting him to be there but ultimately, he wasn’t.

The last we saw Jesse, he was with his ex Meredith after learning that her new song was all about him — and she wanted him back. Now, he has to figured out what he wants: The opportunity to go on tour with her and start something new, or a chance to be with Sophie, who he’s had feelings for the last little while. We’ll learn in the finale precisely what he decides.

As for some other characters, there are a few other stories to consider. Take, for example, Sid. Given that Ashley Reyes has been brought over to Walker in a significant role, we don’t imagine that he and Hannah are going to stick around long-term. Also, he could still be a candidate to end up with Sophie down the road! We’ll see what is explored here.

Also, are we going to revisit The Captain? It was such an out-of-left-field cameo at the start of episode 9, but we’re not mad about it given that it was such a delightful callback to everyone who watched How I Met Your Mother over the years. We also tend to think that Ellen’s new job at Goliath is a reference to Goliath National Bank from the original show, as well.

