Better Call Saul season 6: Giancarlo Esposito lands post-show AMC gig!

We know that we’ll be seeing a lot of Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring over the course of Better Call Saul season 6. As it turns out, though, you will also be seeing more of him on AMC in a totally different role.

This brings us to the latest bit of reporting we have right now. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor (whose credits also include The Boys and Once Upon a Time) is set to headline The Driver for the network (and AMC+), an adaptation of a British drama several years. One of the original co-creators here in Danny Brocklehurst is on board for the new project, as is Sunu Gonera of Snowfall fame. This is going to be a one-hour drama starring Giancarlo as a taxi driver named Vince, who finds himself in a life-changing situation. Per the logline, his “life is forever changed when he crosses paths with a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster who is known to exploit undocumented immigrants at various southern ports in the U.S.”

Billions writer-producer Theo Travers will serve as showrunner on The Driver, and he describes it (according to the website) as “a high-voltage, dark identity quest for an everyman trying to find renewed purpose in his life. We’re rooting for Vince as he goes down this wild and nihilistic route to discover who he once was, and in many ways still is, because it gets him out of a stuck place.”

Does this sound fantastic?

Absolutely, though to be fair, we’d watch Giancarlo in just about anything. For now, the plan is for The Driver to premiere at some point in 2023.

Are you excited to see Giancarlo Esposito get a role so soon after Better Call Saul?

