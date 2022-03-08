The Cleaning Lady season 2: Will we need it after big finale cliffhanger?

Given what’s coming on next week’s The Cleaning Lady season 1 finale, it makes sense to clamor for a season 2 renewal already. So, are we going to get it?

The first thing you should now is that, based on the previews that we’ve seen so far, there is probably going to be a huge, emotional cliffhanger at the end of the story. This is a drama that revels in this sort of thing, and you also have to remember that the writers wanted to do whatever they could to tempt Fox to order more of the show.

In the end, let’s just say that this gamble could pay off — while there is no official renewal as of yet, there is a reason for a good bit of optimism. The ratings have been solid for most of the season; even though they dipped off slightly last week, in general they’ve held constant ever from the premiere onward. The majority of people who saw the first episode liked it enough to stay on board, and that’s just in terms of the live numbers. (Fox has access to all sorts of DVR figures and more behind the scenes.)

When you compare the ratings to some other shows at the network, there are also some other reasons for hope. It is performing much better than the already-canceled The Big Leap, and it also is posting better numbers than Our Kind of People. It is even slightly ahead of The Resident, which most consider to be one of the most table hits at Fox! We think all of this is more impressive for The Cleaning Lady given that it’s not full of big names, and it also premiered at a time in which a number of shows are often expected to fail.

