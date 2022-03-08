The Gilded Age season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A trial & Peggy’s secret

Next week on The Gilded Age season 1 episode 8, let’s just say that a lot of major stories are going to be coming home to roost. There are only two episodes left and with that in mind, we’re building towards some exciting and/or shocking conclusions.

So where do we begin? Well, George Russell may find himself in an incredibly precarious position thanks to the trial, but he already has a plan to try to get out of it. One of the things we’ve seen from the start is that this is a guy who tries to play out everything. Will he find success in his latest gambit? Well, we have to wait and see on that.

There’s also another issue here with George, and it’s a big one — who else will get caught in the crossfire? He’s got a wife and so many others close to him who could easily be impacted by all of this.

Now, here’s another big question: How many secrets are about to come out? It certainly seems like all eyes are on Peggy entering this particular story. We’ve already seen some heated accusations coming her way in the promo, and she does have to prepare for that. This could be an emotional end to the season for her, and that’s saying something given that she’s already gone through SO much.

By the end of the episode, we do at least think the stage is going to be set for the final episode. We know that there’s a lot of great stuff still to come with season 2 (it’s already been renewed), but we do consider this the end of an exciting chapter of this story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Gilded Age right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 1 episode 8?

How do you think this story is going to set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







