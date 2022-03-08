All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Alumni weekend

For those curious about All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 4, be prepared for a lot of big stuff all around the school! It’s Athletic Alumni weekend and with that in mind, there are some big names who will be turning up and that means opportunities to impress.

Of course, that also means chances to potentially have some characters fall in their faces. There’s room for both a lot of fun stuff and a lot of drama in this story. What’s not to like?

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 4 synopsis with a few more teases all about what’s coming:

MEMORIES – With Athletic Alumni weekend in full swing, Simone (Geffri Maya) must juggle playing doubles with Thea (Camille Hyde), and trying to spend time with an unexpected guest. Damon’s (Peyton Alex Smith) growing relationship with Simone hits a snag, so he focuses his efforts on the alumni game. Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Coach Marcus’ (Cory Hardrict) past comes to the forefront when they run into an old classmate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) confides in Keisha (Netta Walker) about his plans to get back on the field. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) is excited to spend time with his parents but learns of some shocking family news instead. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie (#104). Original airdate 3/14/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As you get excited for this particular story to air, let’s also keep hoping that the ratings stay solid. They’ve been that way so far, and we’d love to see another season down the road! It’s probably just in too-early-to-tell moment with this at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

